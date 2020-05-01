Andrea Guzman
Andrea Guzman died on April 15. She was 22.

Ms. Guzman was born on Sept. 30, 1997. She was a resident of Watsonville. She lived a beautiful life surrounded by her loved ones and children. She was a beautiful mother, daughter and sister.

Ms. Guzman is preceded in death by her grandmother, Marilu Cano and her grandfather, Phillip Guzman.

She is survived by her mother, Tina V. Cano and her father, Freddie Phillip Guzman Jr., her partner, Brianna Marquez; and her two children, Saul Avitia Jr. and Adalina M. Cano. She is also survived by her grandfather, Victor Cano and her grandmother, Delia Lopez, her siblings Armando, Aliyah, Sabryna, Mariyah, Armida, and Freddie, and the father of her son, Saul Avitia Sr.

Her family will miss her dearly and her memory will be cherished forever.

Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.

Published in Watsonville from May 1 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
