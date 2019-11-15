Home

Mehl's Colonial Chapel
222 E Lake Ave
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-6371
Andres Garcia Martinez Obituary
Andres Garcia Martinez died peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Dominican Hospital on Nov. 11. He was 73.

Mr. Garcia was born to Jose Garcia and Mercedes Martinez in San Pedro Tesistan, Jalisco, Mexico. He settled down in this community to raise his large family.

He was a hard worker who loved to work outdoors in the strawberry fields and was a good provider. He liked to visit his hometown yearly to visit his brother, Jose, at Rancho Victorville, and they enjoyed going to the palenques to watch cockfighting, which was his favorite hobby.

He was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Mr. Garcia is survived by his wife of 52 years Maria Eliazar Torres, five sons, Juan Carlos, Arnulfo, Andres, Luis, and Gustavo Garcia, six daughters, Cuca, Lilia, Virginia, Mercedes, Rosa Elia and Bianca Garcia, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Mehl's Colonial Chapel on Nov. 21 from 5-9 p.m. with the rosary recited at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Valley Catholic Church the following day at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Valley Public Cemetery.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Nov. 15 to Nov. 29, 2019
