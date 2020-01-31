|
Angel Isaiah Campos Esquivel died on Jan. 20. He was 21.
Born on Dec. 29, 1999, Mr. Esquivel was a native of Watsonville. He enjoyed worshipping, sports, writing music and singing and rapping.
He was preceded in death by six of his great-grandparents.
He is survived by his fiancé Larissa Hernandez, his son Mateo, and his stepdaughter Danielle Hernandez; his parents Lorena Campos, stepfather Blaze Grell and father Osbaldo "Lito" Esquivel III; and his brothers and sisters Matthew, Maverick and Leilani Grell. He is also survived by his three grandparents; his two great-grandparents; his three godparents; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
A viewing service and rosary was held Thursday at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel. A final procession to the place of committal will begin today at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel at 9 a.m. and will conclude with a final blessing at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park at 10:30 a.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, avemariamemorialchapel.com.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Jan. 31 to Feb. 14, 2020