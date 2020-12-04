Ann M. Bothello (Harlovich) Ann passed away November 14, 2020 peacefully at her residence in Lincoln, CA with her devoted dog Buttons at her side.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 30 years, Gene Bothello, and her parents Nicholas & Anna Harlovich. She is survived by her loving sister Phyllis (Frank) Herring Jr. of Santa Rosa, CA, her nieces, Susanne Herring of Jacksonville, OR and ShellyAnne H. (Ivar) Bolander of Summerland Key, FL, her great nephews, Drew Bolander, Tony Bolander & Eric Bolander, great niece Alexa Ammossow, and great great nephew Auren Bolander.
Ann and her sister Phyllis are Moreland Notre Dame Catholic School alumni. She was an accomplished equestrian and fashion model in her younger years. She became a Court Reporter in 1981 and worked for Placer County Courts, in Auburn CA for 14 years where she met her husband, Gene. She was a true animal lover and supported many local and national animal organizations.
A celebration of her life was held on Monday, November 30th in Auburn, Ca where she was laid to rest next to her husband Gene.
In keeping with Ann's spirit of giving the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's name be made to Placer SPCA, 200 Tahoe Ave., Roseville CA 95678 or your favorite charity
.