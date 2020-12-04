Anna L. Perez, a longtime resident of Castroville, died on Nov. 21. She was 63 years old.



Ms. Perez was born on Aug. 18, 1957. She enjoyed playing bingo and tending to her garden, but most of all she loved spending time with her beloved pets: her cat Kujo and her dogs, Opal and Precious.



She is survived by her husband of 43 years, David J. Perez, her son David Perez Jr. and daughter Sarah Gardner.



She also leaves behind her brothers Albert, Mario, Steven and George Acosta, and sisters Josephine Hernandez and Lisa Vasquez. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Ignacia Acosta, and her siblings Norma Jimenez, John Acosta, Jimmy Acosta and Antonio Morales.



Mehl's Colonial Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store