Long time Santa Cruz County resident, Anthony Joseph Souza, lost his battle with cancer at his Watsonville home on Saturday October 3, 2020, with his family by his side.



Born on August 13, 1943, he was 77 years old, born to Enos and Ida Souza of Petaluma, California. He moved with his family to Santa Cruz in 1952, where he attended Mission Hill Elementary and Santa Cruz High School. In 1962, he married his high school sweetheart, Judy Kay (Christmore) Souza.



Tony joined the US Navy shortly after getting married. He enlisted in the buddy program with his lifelong best friend, John Bowen, where they served part of their term together. He was a member of the "Sea-Bees." Tony served for four years in Guam, Alaska and finally Okinawa, Japan. In addition, he served another four years in the US Navy Reserves.



Tony had many hobbies including collecting coins, playing cards and tile rummy, but what he will most be remembered for is his passion for bowling. He was an active bowler and he bowled twice a week with his team at the local Monterey Lanes bowling alley. He participated in bowling competitions locally and out of state. Alongside his wife, Judy, Tony also served as a department head of the Santa Cruz County Fair, Home Arts Department for several years.



Tony and Judy's greatest pride was their family. They were both active in the lives of their children and grandchildren. Tony was a volunteer with Boy Scouts of America, where he also served as Scout Master for many years. Tony supported his children in their many ventures with school, sports, BMX and auto racing, as well as attending all of his grandchildren's school and sporting events. What he treasured most was spending time and traveling with his family and friends.



Tony was preceded in death by his father, Enos Souza; his mother, Ida (Mattos) Souza-Mancebo; his sister, Sylvia (Souza) Trembath; his brother Richard Souza; and his wife Judy (Christmore) Souza. He is survived by his sister Lorraine (Souza) LaMar and her husband Gary; his sister Ida (Souza) Hanson and her husband Dennis; his eldest son, Troy Souza, wife Sheri and their two children Trevor (Mikayla) and Madison; son, Todd Souza, wife Kelly and their two children Jordan and Cory; daughter, Tonya (Souza) Large, husband Roy C. III and their daughters Kaitlyn and Taylor; great grandchildren Nolan and Nixon Romano; Kinsley and Grayson Souza. He also leaves behind sister in law, Carol (Christmore) Cole and her husband Marvis; Carl Christmore and his wife Arleta; and several nieces and nephews.



A private family memorial service will be held at the end of October. Due to the current circumstances, a graveside service and Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date to be announced.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tony's name to Hospice of Santa Cruz County, 940 Disc Drive, Scotts Valley, CA 95066.

