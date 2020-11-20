Tony was a longtime resident of Santa Cruz County. He started working at a young age for Elwin R. Mann in Watsonville and remained there until his retirement. Tony had fond memories regarding the kind folks at Mann's Apples. Tony was known for his hard work in the apple orchards and packing sheds. He enjoyed the apple seasons and the hard work that went into the many jobs.



In 1953, Tony traveled back to his native town of Pegueros, Mexico to marry his childhood sweetheard, Olivia Casillas, and they returned to settle in a home on Pleasant Valley Road in Aptos. With Olivia, Tony had nine children who brought him great job throughout the years. Olivia passed away in 2001.



After Olivia's death, Tony met and married Evangelina Padilla Castellanos and they moved to Gardena, CA.

Tony will be greatly missed by his family and wide circle of friends.



Tony leaves his children Tony (Jane), Lilia Howder (Chuck), Rudy (Jennifer), Richard (JoAnne), Gilbert (Delfina), Alicia, Elizabeth Manger and Angel. He leaves 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; his sisters Amparo Munoz, Jane Fort (Wayne), and his brother, Abel Munoz.



He was preceded in death by his infant daughter Socorro, parents Abel Munoz and Josefina Gutierrez Casillas, sister Rosina Munoz and son-in-law, Mike Manger.



A Memorial Service will be held after the COVID pandemic.



Memorial Contributions may be made to a charity of

your choice



