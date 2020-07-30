Arlene Brenda Taddei passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020, with her husband Bruce Taddei of 45 years by her side after a short battle with cancer.



Arlene was a native of Watsonville, where she lived until moving to Cottage Grove, Oregon in 2002 with her family. She is survived by her sons Duane and Daniel Taddei, her parents Pat and Jack Wisdom, her siblings Jackie Allen, Mark Wisdom and Tina Wisdom and her four grandchildren, Haley, Nick, Shelby, and Logan Taddei.



Arlene worked on her farm in Cottage Grove, where she spent countless hours in her beautiful lavender and bee gardens. She also enjoyed growing an array of fruits & vegetables to share with family and friends. She was well known in both communities for her handmade dolls and other primitive art and could be found at many local crafter's events. Arlene was an avid animal lover and had several pets including horses, chickens, ducks, rabbits, cats, peacocks, and all the wild critters that roamed her farm. Her love of animals was very inspiring to those close to her. Arlene enjoyed volunteering and was a firm believer of supporting local small businesses, as well as supplying local Cottage Grove businesses with farm fresh chicken eggs. According to her friends and family, Arlene was a breath of fresh air and was a kind, loving and giving spirit who knew no strangers. Her THYME on this Earth was too short but left a lasting impression in our hearts. Her family will miss her dearly and her memory will be cherished.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store