Bertha Alicia Saldaña died on June 1. She was 77.

Mrs. Saldaña was a native of Tamazula, Jalisco, Mexico, but a resident of Watsonville for the last 65 years until she died. She loved playing bingo at Park Place Bingo, cooking, and gardening.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jesus Saldaña, her mother, Carmen Garcia, her two brothers Daniel and Rodolfo and her son Jesus Jr.

Mrs. Saldaña is survived by her children, Veronica, Esmeralda, Ricardo, and Ruben Saldaña, and Sylvia and Joey Vargas. She is also survived by her five siblings, Elvia, Eva, Consuelo, Hector, and Abel and her 10 grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.

Published in Watsonville from Jun. 12 to Jun. 26, 2020.
