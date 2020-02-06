Home

Betty Menetrey, age 71, passed away on December 30, 2019, in the comfort of her home with her husband Ron of 37 years at her side. Betty succumbed to complications from advanced Systemic Lupus Erythematosus. Betty was certified in several fields of medical technology. She retired from Mar Monte Medical Clinic, Watsonville as an X-Ray Technician. Her loving attitude and bright smile will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Feb. 6 to Feb. 22, 2020
