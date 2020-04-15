|
|
|
September 2, 1937 – April 11, 2020
Wife, mother, and friend passed peacefully Saturday morning, with son Richard LaGrange and daughter Susan LaGrange Bennett by her side.
Beverly, daughter of Harry and Goldie Montgomery was born in Illinois and moved to Aromas with her folks and sister Helen, when she was six years old. Beverly attended Aromas School and graduated from Watsonville High School. She married Alfonso LaGrange in 1955 and continued to live in Aromas where they raised their children. Beverly and Al would take the family camping when the kids could get away from school and sports.
Beverly lost her husband Al six years ago. Even though the loss of her husband of 59 years was a significant loss, she continued to enjoy her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and her times with them.
Beverly is survived by numerous close family members. She is survived by her son Richard LaGrange and wife Brenda; her grandson Jeff and wife Jamie of Watsonville, and her great-grandsons Harrison, Sawyer, and Bennett; her grandson Austin and wife Natalie of Clovis, along with her great-granddaughter Madison. Beverly is also survived by her daughter Susan LaGrange Bennett and husband Brad; her grandson Josh Lopez and wife Amy, and her great-grandchildren Riley, Connor, and Drew; her grandson Travis Lopez and Laia, and her great-grandson Avi Lopez.
Beverly enjoyed people and whether it was Ducky Deli in Aromas, Danny's Coffee Shop, or The Cowboy Corner, she would have a big smile and a pleasant word for everyone she met. She loved getting together with the girls for a little friendly game of Canasta or a little road trip from time to time.
Respecting Beverly's wishes, and the current COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be any formal services for Beverly.
Beverly, our Mother, Nana, and Gigi, will be interned with the love of her life at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Apr. 15 to May 2, 2020