Billie Gordon "Bill" Alexander passed away peacefully at home in Watsonville on October 27, 2020. He was 98. Bill was born on September 6, 1922 in Brownfield, TX to Clyde and Allyne (Thomas) Alexander. He was the youngest of 3 sons.
Bill moved with his family to Arizona in his early years. In 1933, his Dad was killed in a car accident, so his Mother moved her boys to Tulare County, CA to be close to family. After graduating from 7th grade, they moved to Watsonville where he attended Watsonville Elementary and Watsonville High School. At the age of 20, he married Helen Churich in January 1943.
At the end of November that year, at age 21, Billie enlisted in the Navy, following in the footsteps of his 2 older brothers. Like them, he spent the next 20 years in active duty. Starting as an apprentice seaman, promoting to pharmacist's mate, hospital corpsman, chief hospital corpsman, he retired as Chief Petty Officer. On December 10, 1962, he transferred to the Fleet Reserve serving another 10 years. On June 1, 1973, he received his Certificate of Retirement after 30 years of active and inactive duty. He was active during the WWII Bombing of Pearl Harbor, Asiatic Pacific Campaign, Korean War, Philippines Liberation, China, Taiwan, and Cuban crises. Billie served at many stations and Navy vessels such as USS Capricornus, Boxer, Princeton, Crook Co., Midway, Chipola, and Destroyer Flotilla Five (Hawaii). He received medals and commendations for all the military actions he served in and for his excellent work and dedications to serve and protect our country.
After his Navy career, Bill and his wife Helen managed the Starlight Drive-In Movie Theater for a while, he later worked at the Freedom Post Office and Freedom U-Save Liquor. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, collecting coins, reading, and traveling, especially with his long-time best friend, Bill Chow. They visited Japan, England, Hawaii, and Butchart Gardens in Canada. They had a memorable road trip across the Continental US, excited to see Yellowstone National Park, the Grand Canyon, Mounty Rushmore, the Mall of America in Minneapolis, MN. They sailed on a lake with friends there and drove through Wisconsin, Illinois, and Missouri where they visited Bronson and attended lots of performances. They visited other friends on the Mississippi River and then on to Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona, and Lake Havasu. There were other East Coast trips – Bar Harbor, Maine, Atlanta, Stone Mountain in Georgia, the Chocolate Factory in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Chattanooga, Tennessee where they visited Ruby Falls and St. Petersburg, and Cody's Original Roadhouse in Florida. In California, they took short trips to San Diego, to the Hearst Castle in San Simeon and other places of interest. They had great memories of their travels.
In later years, they enjoyed going to estate and yard sales, looking for treasures, especially clocks. Bill Chow was proud to show a picture of the workshop in his garage he helped Billie create to work on his many projects. Billie's home was a showplace of his many clocks and great finds he collected over the years. He had a very full life, living to age 98 and being healthy most of those years. Like the Eveready battery, he just kept going and going, we are so proud of him.
Billie is survived by his children; Billie Helen Alexander (Don) Blanton, William James (Irma) Alexander, his grandsons; Jeffrey and Chad Alexander, Brian, Steven, and Brad Blanton, as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Allyne (Thomas) Alexander, his son Robert Clyde Alexander, grandson Donnie Blanton, and his brothers; John Clyde (Taeko) Alexander, and James Frank (Emma) Alexander.
We want to thank Irma, his daughter-in-law and wonderful caregiver, and Bill Chow, his best friend, for caring for and supporting him along with the Hospice staff for their care, compassion, and a professional job well done. The family will be commemorating his life in a private celebration.
