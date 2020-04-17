|
|
|
Blanca Barrera-DiCecco died April 13. She was 59.
She was born on Sept. 2, 1960 in Queréndaro, Michoacán to Evaristo and Esperanza Barrera. She arrived in the U.S. at age 18, and started working at a mushroom farm where she met Albert DiCecco. In 1983, they married. They raised Jesse, Donna, Denny and George DiCecco. In 2004, her husband died and became a single mother. She strived to provide for her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband and her eldest brother Jose Barrera.
She is survived by her parents, five brothers; Javier, Geraldo, Martin, Jorge, and Danny Barrera, three sisters; Carmen, Concepcion, and Yadira Barrera, three sons; Jesse, Danny, and George DiCecco, one daughter; Donna DiCecco, and eight nieces and nephews.
She was a very hard worker, enjoyed working and providing mushrooms to her local communities at farmers' markets. She had a unique bubbly, sweet and kind personality. Her pride and passion was being a loving and caring mother.
Donations may be sent to Mehl's Colonial Chapel, 222 East Lake Ave. in Watsonville.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Apr. 17 to May 1, 2020