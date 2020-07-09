Bonnie Jean Holtzclaw passed away on July 2, 2020. She was 76.



She was born on October 3, 1943 to Francis and Dorothy Wall in Knoxville, Illinois.



Early in life, she moved to Watsonville with her family and made memories on Brennan Street. As a kid, she loved to dance with her brother and play volleyball. After graduating high school, she met Dale Holtzclaw and was introduced to horseback riding. They were married for 58 years. She worked at the Pajama Factory as a seamstress and in the cafeteria at Watsonville High School.



Bonnie loved 50's music, Rock 'n' Roll, Elvis, and Country. She loved to eat out, gamble, and attend the "Hot August Nights" car show in Vegas with her family, as well as trips to Oregon to visit The Brothers. Bonnie was always dressed to the nines and loved to shop. She was a part of the 'Red Hatters', loved to go to the Santa Cruz County Fair, and was always supportive to her grandkids with any sport they were involved in. Bonnie will be remembered for her love of dancing and being a phenomenal caretaker to her husband for 22 years.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; 1 brother Danny Wall; 1 sister Frances Boyington; and is survived by her brother David Wall; son Timothy (Holly Bryant) Holtzclaw; daughter Tammy (Rico Pigao) Holtzclaw-Pigao; 4 grandchildren Zach (Samantha), Marissa (Joshua), Heather, and Joshua; and 4 great-grandchildren Chloe, Zaden, Zion, and Brixton.



Mehl's Colonial Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.

