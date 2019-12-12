|
Bruce Kaita passed away peacefully at O'Connor Hospital in San Jose on Dec. 6, 2019 after a short illness surrounded by family at his side. He was 66. He was born in Fresno, California on January 12, 1953. He was the youngest of six children.
Bruce graduated from Watsonville High School (1971) and completed his automotive training at LA Trade Tech College. While Bruce worked in Southern California for several years, he later returned to Watsonville to work with his father at Kay's Garage.
Bruce is survived by his son Grant; his father-in-law Shigeto Narikawa; five sisters: Judy (Shig) Tokubo, Maxine (George) Nakamura, Elaine (Gino) Abad, Louise (Lyman) Lum, and Barbara (Bob) Shingai; brother- & /sisters-in-laws: Lynn (Willard) Lee, Neal (Lyann) Narikawa, and Jodi Hirai; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of twenty years, Jeri; and parents Kiyomi & Yoshiye Kaita; and Helen Narikawa. He will be missed greatly by his beloved family, friends and all who knew him.
A memorial service and reception in Bruce's memory will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Watsonville Buddhist Temple, 423 Bridge Street, Watsonville, CA 95076. "Aloha" attire. Mehl's Colonial Chapel is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Dec. 12 to Dec. 28, 2019