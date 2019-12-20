|
|
|
Bruce Kaita died peacefully surrounded by family at O'Connor Hospital in San Jose on Dec. 6 after a short illness. He was 66.
He was born in Fresno on Jan. 12, 1953. He was the youngest of six children.
Mr. Kaita graduated from Watsonville High School (1971) and completed his automotive training at LA Trade Tech College. While Bruce worked in Southern California for several years, he later returned to Watsonville to work with his father at Kay's Garage.
Mr. Kaita is survived by his son, Grant, his father-in-law, Shigeto Narikawa, five sisters, Judy (Shig) Tokubo, Maxine (George) Nakamura, Elaine (Gino) Abad, Louise (Lyman) Lum and Barbara (Bob) Shingai, brother/sister-in-laws, Lynn (Willard) Lee, Neal (Lyann) Narikawa and Jodi Hirai, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 23 years, Jeri, and parents, Kiyomi and Yoshiye Kaita and Helen Narikawa. He will be missed greatly by his beloved family, friends and all who knew him.
A memorial service and reception will be held on Jan. 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Watsonville Buddhist Temple, 423 Bridge St., Watsonville. Mehl's Colonial Chapel is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Dec. 20, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020