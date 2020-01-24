|
Carlos Sergio Navarro Villa died at Stanford Hospital surrounded by his family Jan. 15. He was 50.
He was born in Ocotlan, Jalisco, Mexico and has lived in Watsonville for 20 years.
Mr. Navarro Villa was a loving father and thoughtful husband. He worked for more than 20 years as a handyman and valued both the quality of his work and his clients' satisfaction. He loved pizza, reggae music and was proudly rooted in his experience and heritage as a binational Mexican-American.
Mr. Navarro Villa is survived by his wife, Mireya Gomez Contreras, sons, Carlos Navarro Murillo and Sergio Navarro Gomez; his mother, Juana Villa Barboza; brothers, Alejandro and Allan Navarro and sister, Gabriela Navarro.
Visitation and Rosary were held Thursday at Mehl's Colonial Chapel.
Mass will be celebrated today at 11 a.m. at Assumption Church with burial to follow at Valley Public Cemetery.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020