Carol Elizabeth Winterhalder died on Oct. 16 in Royal Oaks.



A native of Oxford, England, Mrs. Winterhalder came to the United States as a young adult when she married Roland Eric Grunert. Together they had children Paul, Steve and Karen Grunert, and resided in Burbank, Omaha, Nebraska and Yuba City before settling in the Santa Cruz area.



Mrs. Winterhalder proudly earned a bachelor's degree from San Jose State University, and was a talented artist and writer. Later in life, she met and married Robert Lyle Winterhalder, and spent 40 happy years together at their home high on a hill outside Watsonville. Carol and Robert loved to travel, visiting 30 countries together. Robert died in 2017, but Carol continued to enjoy painting, gardening and most of all her beloved companion animals.



She is survived by her brother Twink Pether of Oxford, England, all three Grunert children, stepchildren Gretchen Moulis, Barbette Mylar and Lyle Winterhalder; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



A graveside memorial service will be held Nov. 7 at 1pm at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Santa Cruz County SPCA.

