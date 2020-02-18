|
July 6, 1935 – January 14, 2020
Carol Myrne Skillicorn, aged 84, was born to Hjalmar and Edna Stromberg in Watsonville, Calif. Carol earned a bachelor's degree in Home Economics from San Jose State University in 1959, and after a long courtship she married Ronald Skillicorn on July 16, 1960. Carol and Ron raised their two sons, Brent and Dirk and daughter, Deon in Los Altos, Calif.
Carol was a dedicated wife and valued friend to many people. She was also a mother, homemaker, bookkeeper, and a librarian for the Palo Alto School District for over 20 years. She was an active member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) Sisterhood, which is focused on providing educational opportunities for female students worldwide.
Carol enjoyed reading, listening to classical music, and in her earlier years - playing the cello and tennis. She loved to knit making Christmas stockings for her children, grandchildren, and loved ones. Her home was always filled with colors of country blue and plaids, plants, flowers (she loved roses), cat relics, and a good glass of Chardonnay with a few ice cubes. She was detailed in her work and home and constantly provided delicious meals and hand-made knitted goods for friends and family. Although Carol had a gentle, quiet spirit, she laughed a lot and had a good sense of humor.
Carol was known to many as a loving and giving woman who easily laughed at herself, and with others, even during tough and challenging times. Her P.E.O. sisters describe Carol as always welcoming, unassuming, full of humor, and having a beautiful smile.
Carol is survived by her three loving children, Brent, Deon and Dirk and their companions, in addition to seven grandchildren, Christine, Candis, Weston, Abigail, Nicholas, Mary, Samantha, and her sister Marilyn Allen, along with Bob and Jim Whyte her step-brothers.
Her sweetness and smile will be forever missed.
A private memorial is being held.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Feb. 18 to Mar. 7, 2020