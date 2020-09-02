Catherine, affectionally called Baba, passed away peacefully in Hollister on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at her home of 75 years.
Catherine was born on April 9, 1920 to Jozo and Ane (Orepic) Miljas in a small village, Mihanici, Konavle near Dubrovnik, Croatia. Catherine (also known as "Kah-te") was the eldest of five children, Mare (Boskovic), Ivo, Lucy (Kovacich) and Vlaho.
She immigrated to the US in 1938, traveling by train from Croatia to the coast of France, boarded the ship, the "Manhattan" for NY, then crossed the US by train, alone, speaking no English, at only 18yrs of age with a small suitcase and $30 in her pocket. She was met in Oakland by her (sponsor) Uncle Mitch Miljas of Gilroy. It was there, in Gilroy, that she met Mitch (Miho) Dabo whom she married in 1939.
They journeyed by ship to Juneau, Alaska where Catherine joined Mitch in his restaurant business at the Gastineau Hotel and later, a restaurant in Sitka. While in Alaska, Mitch engaged a tutor to teach Catherine bookkeeping, and she proved to be a quick study. In 1942 they returned to California and moved to Hollister. The property purchase on Fallon Road was their first home and farming became their occupation. They soon made treasured friendships in the process, with "neighbors" Bob and Rose Schleer (daughters Bobbi, Christine & Violet), Ted and Alice Holthouse (son Bob and daughter Ruthie Cunningham).
In 1945 Frank (Frances) Vesley alerted them that the Hartmann Hotel on San Benito Street was for sale. They purchased the Hotel (renamed the Dabo Hotel) and constructed a complete restaurant/kitchen (the Rainbow Cafe), all built according to Mitch's design. The creamery on the corner was remodeled and became known as the Towne Club. Mitch in his kitchen and Catherine waiting tables, stocking the bar and liquor store daily with cases of liquor retrieved from the Hotel basement, even tending bar on occasion, cleaning/preparing the Hotel rooms for guests - the list of chores was endless.
The business ceased to operate in 1961 when multiple earthquakes caused irreparable damage and ultimately forced them to raze the hotel structure. A small liquor store, which opened in 1951, survived the quake and continued to operate on Sixth Street until a new store location was built at the corner of South and San Benito streets.
The union between Catherine and Mitch developed into a real partnership over the years and continued until Mitch's untimely death in February 1972.
Catherine was actively engaged in the liquor store business until 1981. She then turned more of her attention to the properties, with special focus on her beloved Fallon Road Ranch.
The family routinely traveled to Watsonville to visit many friends and relatives of Croatian descent, especially Aunt Lucy and Uncle Vince Kovacich, cousins Peter and Kathy. Catherine enjoyed trips with her dear friends Aurelia Bozzo and Rosalie Campisi, destinations which included Lake Tahoe, Las Vegas, Chicago (with the Italian Catholic Federation), and to Victoria and Banff in Canada. There were multiple trips to Europe, including one with John and Mary Lucchetti, one with son Mitch, Jr and another with daughter Ann Marie. And while in Italy, she and granddaughter Christina visited Croatia to see the relatives.
Catherine traveled with her daughter Ann Marie to Atlanta & Savannah, GA, Charleston, SC, Chattanooga, TN, and Orlando, FL so pleased to be in the company of many good friends.
Catherine enjoyed her escapades to San Francisco, Palo Alto, San Jose, Walnut Creek, Carmel & Monterey, shopping and lunches with her daughters and friends. You could always find her in the finest shops, always first at the sale rack! She dressed to the nines whenever the occasion called. And there were times she would simply drive to town and park in a city lot, take the shuttle to Gilroy, hop on the commuter train, make the necessary changes in connections (from the train to a city bus) and spend the day up in Burlingame and then on to Hillsdale Shopping Center. And, she would do this without first mentioning her excursions to anyone!
Catherine recently commented that there was a time that she could buy items on credit by simply giving her name and delivery address. Shopping for furniture was a delight because she could have it delivered and try it out in her home first before making a purchase. Her motto was "everything is negotiable". She seldom paid full price for anything.
Catherine loved needlepoint – so many chairs, foot stools, bell pulls, benches were crafted by her and shared with her children, grandchildren and friends.
She preferred working outdoors, painting her home's exterior, mowing the lawns, caring for the garden, pulling/spraying weeds in her yard and at the ranch. She loved the sense of accomplishment – and no job was too hard for her. She could even be spotted cleaning out her gutters!
Catherine developed her cooking expertise after the demise of the Rainbow Cafe. Catherine prepared many formal dinner parties for friends and family and served those dinners on a variety of beautiful table linens, which always included an impressive floral arrangement, created with cuttings from the yard. Among her frequent dinner guests were the nuns who taught at Sacred Heart School. And all guests enjoyed cocktails too!
Catherine was known for her volunteerism with Sacred Heart School Bingo. (She was a member of the Women's Club, Young Ladies Institute, Business & Professional Women, Hazel Hawkins Auxiliary, Santa Clara University Catala Club, and, of course, SACCO as well as the Italian Catholic Federation). Sacred Heart School Foundation honored her for her involvement on the Board, School and Bingo.
Catherine is survived by her children, Pauline (Bill-deceased) Mifsud, Jane (Joe) Cruz, Mitchell (Julie), Ann Marie (Rose); grandchildren Bill, II (Monica), Michael (Michelle) and Christina Mifsud, Catherine (Rich) Heller; Jenna and Jonelle Cruz; Stephanie (Dan) LaPray; Mitch, III (Jill), Tyler (Jamie), John, Kim (Curtis) Brown; 27 great grandchildren; nephew Peter (Pam) Kovacich and niece Kathy (Bob) Ceremsak. She leaves many nieces and nephews in Croatia, Canada and the US.
Catherine was predeceased by her husband Mitch, her parents, her sisters Lucy and Mare, and her brothers Vlaho and Ivo.
Catherine was blessed to have loving and dedicated Caregivers: Anabel Reyes and Amy Leon. Words can hardly express how grateful the entire family is, always confident in knowing that Mrs. D's comfort was always their highest priority.
Private services have been held. Per her wishes, a celebration of life will definitely be planned for a future time when it will be safe for all to attend.
Donations in Catherine's memory can be directed to Sacred Heart School, to Diabetes Youth Families (5167 Clayton Road, Suite F in Concord, CA 94521 or online: www.dyf.org) or to a charity of your choice.
) or to a charity of your choice
.
Last, but not least, at Pauline's suggestion, a drive-by parade was held to honor Catherine's 100th Birthday this past April. She so enjoyed seeing so many participants, and she truly loved each and everyone who played a part on that very special occasion. Addendum
First biker rally in Hollister 1947 – RIOTS?
Catherine Dabo and her husband owned the best hotel in Hollister. When bikers were being demonized in the media, she always defended them.
"My husband and I owned the hotel, which also had a restaurant and bar. It was the first big rally after the war. Our bar was forty feet long, and a biker rode in the door of the bar, all along the bar, and through the doors into the hotel lobby!
We were totally booked. Every room was full, and we had people sleeping in the halls, in the lobby, but they were great people; we had more trouble on some regular weekends! I was never scared; if you like people, they like you. Maybe if you try telling them what to do, then look out!
The motorcycles were parked on the streets like sardines! I couldn't believe how pretty some of them were.
It was great for our business; it gave us the money we needed to pay our debts and our taxes. They all paid for their rooms, their food, their drinks.
They (the press) blew that up more than it was. I didn't even know anything had happened until I read the San Francisco papers. The town was small enough that if there had been a riot anywhere, I'd have known about it! I had three young children; we just lived a few blocks away, and I was never scared for them. I think the races were on again in '51. My husband and I always stood up for the bikers; they were good people."
Bikerwrite/1998 – Interview with Catherine