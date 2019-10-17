Service Information Mehl's Colonial Chapel 222 E Lake Ave Watsonville , CA 95076 (831)-724-6371 Send Flowers Obituary

Celestina Gutierrez Romero passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on October 15, 2019. She was born on November 25, 1929 in Tamaulipas, Mexico and had lived in Aromas for over 50 years.



Celestina always enjoyed family gatherings in her home and ensured that everyone had plenty to eat. She found pleasure in her rose garden and occasional trips to the casinos!



As a child growing up in Mexico, she helped her family pick cotton on their property. She learned how to sew at an early age and continued to do so for most of her life. Her handmade, abstract, and colorful quilts are still cherished by her children and grandchildren today!



Celestina is survived by her husband, Ponciano Romero, age 96, of Aromas, and her loving children, Rosa Gastelum; Ruben (Gloria) Romero; Tom Romero; Manuel Romero; Mike Romero; Paula (Stan) Baum; Martha (Jaime) Saldana; Yolanda Romero; Frank (Carol) Romero; and Mary (Freddie) Moreno. She (Wela) was adored and loved by her 24 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm, with a Rosary to be held at 7:00pm, at Mehl's Colonial Chapel, 222 East Lake Avenue in Watsonville.



Funeral service and Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10:00am at Our Lady of The Assumption Church, 100 Salinas Road, Pajaro. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Prunedale. A reception will be at the VFW Hall, 1960 Freedom Blvd., Freedom at 2:30pm.

