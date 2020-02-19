|
|
|
Charles B. Machado Jr. passed away suddenly on January 29, 2020 after a short illness. He passed away peacefully at his home in Estes Park, CO with his wife Sylvia and daughter Lisa by his loving side.
Charles was born to Charles B. and Amelia (LaSalvia) Machado on May 10, 1931. He was proud to share the same birth date with his mother, and later with his grandson Brian.
He grew up in Los Banos, CA where he helped his father on the family ranch. He attended school in Los Banos, graduating from Los Banos High School in 1949. Charles was a US Army veteran and served in the Korean War where he earned a purple heart for being wounded in combat.
He met the love of his life, Sylvia J. DeGregori in his hometown, and they married on Nov. 14, 1954. Around 1963, they moved to the Pacific Coast and settled in Watsonville where they raised their four children. He was a truck driver by trade, and made many good friends. In his career he was employed with Watsonville Dressed Beef, Ferrara Meat Co. in San Jose, Shugart Trucking in Watsonville. He also sub hauled for Hildebrand Trucking in Watsonville, where he owned his own truck. He was most proud of, and most likely remembered by, his comical invention to his semi end dump truck where he mounted a crank handle with the likeness of an old model 'T' Ford and he would crank the handle of his big semi truck - then, with the push of a little hidden secret button on the side of the grill - 'voila'!! Much to their amazement, it started!
He was a devout member of St. Patrick's Church in Watsonville for many years until his wife's health began declining. He was also a member for many years of the Church choir. He was also a member and the singer for the dance group 'Tappateers' in the early 2000s.
Charles (along with his wife) enjoyed going to antique fairs. Over the years, they collected many antiques. Among his hobbies were repairing and restoring clocks and many other antiques. He also enjoyed woodworking and made many projects that he happily shared with family and friends, which included whirly ducks, windmills, decorative birds, paper towel holders and many other items.
He was quite the cook, cooking up wonderful Italian and Portuguese dishes. Another passion was making beef jerky. It really was the very best ever! His daughter Lisa had even sold it through great demand at one of her stores in Estes Park, CO.
He enjoyed camping, gardening and tending to his fruit trees. He loved spending time with family. He was the life of the party - always telling jokes and enjoying laughter with all! He was a fan of the SF 49ers, Denver Broncos, SF Giants, and the Golden State Warriors. He liked to frequent Cilantro's Restaurant in Watsonville, CA on Tuesday evenings with his wife Sylvia and son Craig for K-Pig radio station give-aways and happy hour!
In 2004, Charles and Sylvia moved to, and lived in, Estes Park, CO for about 3 years. They returned to Watsonville, but recently had moved back to Estes Park where he and his wife purchased a home to be near their daughter in their 'golden' years. It was in the earlier years in Estes Park, and recently, that Charles loved going to Lonigan's Pub to sing Karaoke! Anyone who knew him knows he was born to sing. He was singing before the age of 2. Throughout the years he sang for the Troops, weddings, churches, and family events. Dean Martin and Neil Diamond were his idols.
He is survived by his adoring wife of 65 years Sylvia; sons Stephen, Craig, and Kris (Debbie) Machado; daughter Lisa (Richard) Gonzales; sister Beverly Orr; grandchildren Kate (lhan) Sheppard, Crimson Plume, Brian, Charles, Brad, Caleb, Aaron Machado; great-grandchildren Aslan and Nyah Sheppard, Jacob Machado and Oliver Machado. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Amelia Machado, and his brother George Machado.
A private celebration of life will be held later. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message for the family.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Feb. 19 to Mar. 7, 2020