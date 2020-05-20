Charles "Chuck" E. Terhune passed away at his home in Bend, Oregon on May 11, 2020 at the age of 89.



He is survived by his wife of 68 years Marilyn Brownell Terhune, his daughter Leslie Terhune, grandsons Nicholas and Christopher Carter and their families, and his sister Betty Gorman of Kent, Washington. His son Michael Terhune preceded him in death.



Services are pending at Pioneer Cemetery.

