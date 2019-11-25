|
Christine (Tina) Dee Armer was born in Watsonville, California in October 1952, graduated from Watsonville High School in 1970 and lived most of her adult life in Aromas, California with her husband of 47 years, Rod Armer. She passed away unexpectedly November 22, 2019 at Carson Tahoe Hospital in Carson City, Nevada.
Tina Armer leaves behind her spouse, Rod Armer, her three children, Chase Armer, Joshua Armer and Jarod Armer and two grandchildren.
Tina Armer graduated from San Jose State University. During her career she worked as a Probation Counselor, Probation Officer, California Narcotics Officer and retired as the Deputy Chief Probation Officer in San Benito County.
In retirement she traveled the world, tandem bicycle touring in Europe, Asia and Australia with her husband Rod and crossing the United States and Canada in their RV. She enjoyed tandem bicycling with their many friends in the Santa Cruz County Cycling Club and she loved playing card games and board games with her grandchildren and good friends.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Nov. 25 to Dec. 14, 2019