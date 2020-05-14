Christine Mary Shervey passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, from liver complications, at the age of 72, at Stanford University Hospital.



Christine was predeceased by her parents, William and Mary Shervey. She is survived by her beloved son Matthew Love, wife Yenny, and granddaughter Gwenyth. She is also survived by her brother Steve Shervey, and wife Penny, of Placerville, CA. Other relatives include cousins Karen Raymond (Jim) and Bonnie Randall Boller (Loren), along with nephew Christopher Shervey and niece Heather Shervey Greenwood (Jason).



Christine was born in Alameda, CA in 1947. She lived most of her life in the Salinas area. Christine graduated from Salinas High School, class of 1965, earned an AA in Accounting from DeAnza College in Cupertino, and then proceeded to build a family. She then became a resident of Watsonville for over 20 years. With the birth of her son Matt, she became Super Mom, followed by a career in accounting. She held positions at Wells Fargo Bank, Marty Franich Auto Dealership, and recently retired from Service Station Computer Systems and Lugo's Towing after 15 years.



Christine enjoyed spending time with family and friends at various venues in northern California. In her younger years she loved spending time at her grandmother's cabin in the Santa Cruz Mountains, as well as hanging out at the local pool at Titus Park in San Benancio Canyon. She also enjoyed the annual snow trip to Yosemite. In recent years, she enjoyed watching her granddaughter Gwenyth play lacrosse on a sunny day.



A memorial will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that a donation be made to the Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital Foundation in her name.

