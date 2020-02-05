|
Christopher Andrew Foxworthy passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020.
He was born on February 12, 1952 in Carmel, CA and was raised in the community of Royal Oaks/Watsonville. He attended Hall District Elementary School, Watsonville High School and Cabrillo College. He was very competitive in sports while going to school, winning a CCS title at Watsonville High School in Track and Field. He earned numerous medals for running and his CCS title time has yet to be broken. He was the Varsity quarterback in high school when he was only a Sophomore which was a testament to his skills and abilities in football.
Chris was married to Judith Foxworthy in 1975. They were married for fourteen years and had four children.
He was a carpenter for many years and started his own construction company as a general contractor in Salinas. He worked in construction until he found his calling to become an actor/producer of movies. He played a major role in the movie "Thunder Over Reno". He had great aspirations and founded Clarity Entertainment, Inc., which produced Christian based family movies.
Chris enjoyed watching the 49ers, Raiders and the San Francisco Giants. He loved gardening and going to the sporting events of his grandchildren. His favorite thing to do was spending time with his family. He made sure that there was plenty of food for everyone to eat. Always full of fun, he was the family jokester growing up. He did imitations of Donald Duck and Woody Woodpecker to make everyone laugh. He had a deep love and devotion to God and would share this with others, wherever he went. He was loved and will be missed by all his family and friends.
Chris is survived by his children: Brian Foxworthy (Autumn), Stacie Garza (Johnny), Amanda Holt (Paul), Mallory Foxworthy (Tyler Haas), former spouse, Judith King (Jim), and ten grandchildren: Ayla, Avery, Jacob, Isaiah, Ian, Kaliyah, Lauren, Vivian, Kennedy and Elliott. Also surviving are his sister Marci Matulich (Mike), brother Lou Foxworthy, niece and nephew, Autumn and Adam Matulich. Chris was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Barbara Foxworthy.
A funeral service will be held on February 10, 2020 at Mehl's Colonial Chapel, 222 E. Lake Ave. in Watsonville. Viewing: 10am to 12pm, Service: 12pm. Burial will take place after the service at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park, 127 Hecker Pass Rd. in Watsonville.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in his memory to the by calling 1-800-227-2345.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Feb. 5 to Feb. 22, 2020