Christopher James Keeler of Watsonville died unexpectedly January 10, 2020. He was 26. Christopher was born in San Jose December 17, 1993. The family moved to Watsonville when he was six years old, and he attended Aptos High School and graduated from Adult School where he received a Freedom Rotary scholarship. He last worked at A&S Metals in Watsonville.
Christopher enjoyed the ocean, hiking with friends, and attending concerts. He loved San Francisco where he could indulge in being a "foodie". He was also a fan of the 49ers, Giants, and A's.
Christopher is survived by his mother, Cindy Keeler; grandparents, Harold Whalen, Carl and Carol Keeler; brother Joseph; and aunt Theresa Whalen, all of Watsonville.
A Vigil and Rosary service was held Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Mehl's Colonial Chapel.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Jan. 23 to Feb. 8, 2020