March 13, 1945 - May 28, 2020



Clara was born in Salinas, Ca. to Julian and Edith Villa Fuentez on March 13, 1945 and passed away on May 28th due to a prolonged illness. She was a longtime resident of Watsonville, Ca. who had a love for music, knowledge, family and conversation.



She leaves behind her husband Jerry of 58 years; 4 children, George, Dale, Jason & Elaine; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren, with 1 on the way. She also had 5 siblings, Julian, Stanley, Richard, Olivia, & Louisa, and many nieces & nephews.



Sorry to inform that there will not be a service at this time, due to the circumstances in place.



If you would like to make a donation in her honor to her favorite charity.

Send to: Grey Bears, 2710 Chanticleer Ave. Santa Cruz, CA



Donations are also always appreciated in person at the main Chanticleer office, Monday – Friday, 8am – 3:30pm, or by calling 831-479-1055 ext. 221.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store