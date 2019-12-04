|
|
|
David Allen Harris died on November 23, 2019. He was 81 years old.
David "G·Pa" Harris, otherwise known as "Goofy B*#@*#!" to many of his peers, was born on December 21, 1937 to Raymond and Nina Harris at the Big Red Barn in Aromas, California.
David was an Army Veteran – Medical Specialist who was awarded the M-1 Rifle Marksman Award. He was very passionate about his extended family and enjoyed every moment he shared with them. He loved being outdoors, hunting and fishing. He tied his own flies and built beautiful flyrods for himself and anyone else who was interested in the sport. David also loved being out on the golf course any time or place he could.
He always loved working with his hands and teaching a variety of skills to the younger generations. David worked for over 50 years in construction and loved the Chapin Family and crew, which included his four-legged sidekick, Emma. After retirement, he enjoyed working on his wood lathe, making everything from duck calls to personalized gifts. David also loved taking walks on the beach with the love of his life and best friend, Sue, and their loyal companion, Mia.
David is survived by his loving wife Sue Harris; two daughters, Jeanette
"Nettie" (Bryne) Parker of New Hampshire, and Beth Gera of Oklahoma; two sons, Brian David (Nancy) Harris of Arkansas, and George (Deena) Gera III of California; and two brothers, Fred Harris, and Raymond (Chris) Harris, both of California; and sister, Shirley (JT) Jenson of Oregon. David also leaves 8 grandchildren: Brett (Kelli) Gera of California, Anastasia Gera of California, Will Harris of Texas, Tony (Natalie) Gera of California, Katie Gera-Enright of California, and Grayson Gera of California, as well as two great-grandchildren Summer Gera, and Tony Gera, Jr., both of California, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mehl's Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Dec. 4 to Dec. 21, 2019