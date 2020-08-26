Jan. 5, 1948 ~ Aug. 20, 2020
David J. Rock went home to his Lord in Heaven on August 20, 2020, at the age of 72. He passed away unexpectedly but was surrounded by his family. He was born in Watsonville, CA. on January 5, 1948.
David had an infectious smile that could light up any room. He was the life of the party and an all-around fun-loving guy. He enjoyed traveling the world and collecting beautiful pieces of art during his adventures, loved learning Italian, reading books, relaxing in his home with music playing and being surrounded by family and friends. He had impeccable taste, whether it was dressing to the nines or designing and decorating his home. He loved spoiling his nieces who refer to him as "their favorite person in the world". He had a 40-year career in the title industry, starting with Penniman Title and finished his career at Santa Cruz Title. He will be deeply missed by family and friends and all that knew him.
David is survived by his sister Carol Tietz; brother-in-law John; nieces Mandy Antonetti and Megan Sorenson (Dane); great-nieces and -nephews Lucas and Emma Antonetti, and Celeste, Matthew and Jackson Sorenson. He is also leaving behind his dear first cousins Susan, Bill (Bubba), Joanie, Jane, Michael and Jeanette; as well as numerous other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Madeline Rock, and his partner of 40 years Ron Axley.
We will be having a celebration of David's life at a later date, when health restrictions permit. Mehl's Colonial Chapel was entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to donate in David's memory, we are asking that you support The Fire Response Fund which supports the needs of Santa Cruz residents affected the August 2020 Lightning Complex fires https://www.cfscc.org/donate/fire
or your favorite charity
