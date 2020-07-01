David Lee Gourley passed away in Dallas, Texas on June 19, 2020.



He is survived by his son Shawn, brothers Rick, Scott and Mark, and many nephews and nieces.



David was born in Lawton, Oklahoma on December 31, 1959. He moved to Watsonville as a teen with his parents and his 5 brothers. David loved bowling; he was in many leagues and involved as a coach for the youth. He also loved to roller skate around town and was passionate about dancing. His main joy though was his son Shawn who he loved more than anything, and moved to Texas in 2008 to be closer to him.



David will be greatly missed by his friends and family. He was cremated and his remains will be spread at Capitola Beach at a later time.

