David Lee Johann died on July 17. He was 40.
Mr. Johann was a resident of Santa Cruz. He loved to bowl and was a huge sports fan, enjoying Dodger baseball, 49er football and Notre Dame football.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather Harold Johann and his brother Jason Johann.
He is survived by his father Timothy Johann, stepmother Marcella, his mother Mary Craft, his grandparents Delbert and Beverly Craft, and Jeanne Johann, and his siblings Jeremy and Brianna Johann. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. His family will miss him dearly and his memory will be cherished.
A graveside service in honor of Mr. Johann will be held on July 29 at 11am at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park at 127 Hecker Pass Road in Watsonville. Due to Covid-19, masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Dementia Disease Organization and Hope Services.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com