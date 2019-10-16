Service Information Mehl's Colonial Chapel 222 E Lake Ave Watsonville , CA 95076 (831)-724-6371 Send Flowers Obituary

David Solano died at Watsonville Community Hospital Oct. 3 surrounded by his family. He was 89.



Mr. Solano was born in New Mexico in 1930. During World War II, he decided to quit high school and join the army. He was stationed in Germany for a time and was discharged in 1949 in San Francisco. He returned to New Mexico, married his high school sweetheart and brought her to California. They traveled a bit and found themselves in Watsonville.



Mr. Solano found work in the canneries, met some great friends and decided to stay. They bought a house and raised their family. Due to the cannery strike, he changed occupations and became a custodian for Santa Cruz schools until he retired in the early 1990s.



Mr. Solano enjoyed fishing, swimming, spending time with friends and taking his family to the beach. Additionally, he often returned to New Mexico to visit relatives and to insure his children knew the culture.



Mr. Solano leaves his wife, Vera; children, Darlene (Sonny) Basaldua, Rose Diane (Javier) Marquez, Dolores Machado and Elisa Solano; 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a son, David, and 8 siblings.



A Celebration of Life will be held Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. at the Senior Center, 114 E. Fifth St., Watsonville. Mehl's Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.



