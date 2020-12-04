Demetrio Rodriguez Hernandez died on Nov. 23 at the age of 95.
He was born on Dec. 22, 1924 in Estanzuela, Cocula, Jalisco, Mexico to Alejandro and Luisa Hernandez. In 1964, he settled in Watsonville with his wife Cristina where they raised their children and worked.
Mr. Hernandez was a great patriarch who loved his family, and they loved him and spending time with him. He loved barbequing for his family and sharing vivid stories with them about his life. He adored his grandchildren, loved gardening with his wife, listening to music and watching "The Price is Right" and taking care of his grand-doggies. He loved the Lord and volunteered at Saint Patrick's Church until he was no longer able to drive. He welcomed all into his home and was always a gracious host.
Mr. Hernandez is survived by many family members and friends. He will be missed greatly and will be remembered for his kindness, stories, compassion, teachings and the love that he shared with all.
Arrangements have been in entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, avemariamemorialchapel.com