Diego Languren Nuñez died surrounded by his family at his home on Sept. 27. He was 61.



Mr. Languren was born to Jesus and Maria Languren in Mexico on April 18, 1959. He was a resident of this community for 37 years and was a hard worker who provided for his family. He enjoyed the outdoors and working at strawberry farms. He loved to dance and listen to Banda, but he especially liked to attend the "Jaripeos" (Mexican rodeos). He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved to spend time with his family and tend to his garden.



He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Socorro Serrano Languren; one son, Moises Languren; two daughters, Nelly and Sulema Languren; and nine grandchildren.



Limited visitation will be held at Mehls Colonial Chapel on Oct. 4 from 5-10pm with the rosary recited at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Assumption Church on Oct. 5 at 11am with burial to follow at Valley Public Cemetery.

