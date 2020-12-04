A native of Watsonville, Don Callesen died Nov. 28 at Watsonville Hospital. He was 88 years old.
Born at Watsonville Hospital, Mr. Callesen was the second son of Fred and Marie Callesen. He attended Notre Dame grammar school and graduated from Watsonville High School where he was a member of the Road Angels car club. He graduated from Hartnell College and served in the U.S. Navy on a minesweeper patrolling the Yellow Sea during the Korean War.
A retiree of Lockheed Martin Space Systems, Mr. Callesen worked on several pivotal programs including the Hubble Telescope and the Space Shuttle.
He is preceded in death by his sister Jeanne O'Reilly. He is survived by his brothers Fred (Shirley) and Loren Callesen.
He was a gentle and compassionate man with a warm sense of humor. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at Valley Public Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, avemariamemorialchapel.com.