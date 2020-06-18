Donald Gunderson died June 9. He was born June 23, 1952 in Fort Ord, California to Don and Betty Gunderson.



He graduated from Watsonville High School in 1969. Mr. Gunderson served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He had many life skills and was multi-talented. He owned Don's Electric in Watsonville.



He leaves two children, son Donald and daughter Serena, siblings Betty (Gary), Annette, Bernice, Alberta (John) and Rich (Cindy). He also leaves three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



He was predeceased by his sister Clara and both parents.



Mr. Gunderson will be remembered for his loving and caring of family, friends and everyone he met. He loved music and enjoyed playing guitar, and working on his muscle cars. His passion for caring for others will be remembered and missed by all who knew and loved him.



Private services will be held through Mehl's Colonial Chapel. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date, to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Santa Cruz or cancer research.

