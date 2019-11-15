|
Donald Hopper was born on March 19, 1951 to Riley Hopper and Cosma Camargo.
He was a native of Watsonville.
Mr. Hopper was avid about recycling. He enjoyed fishing but above all else, he loved to eat.
He is survived by two sisters, Mary Chavera, Anita Weesaw. He is also survived by Dominic De La Torre, whom he raised and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service on Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. at Green Valley Christian Center.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, avemariamemorialchapel.com.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019