Donna L. Stolich was born July 3, 1940, in Meadville, Pennsylvania. She went to her heavenly home on October 16, 2020, after a brief illness, with her family by her side. Donna was 80 years old and resided in Watsonville, California.



Donna met her husband Robert M. Stolich 59 years ago while working in the banking industry. During their marriage they had two children, Sandra (Brack Zollo) Stolich of Ukaih, California, and Mark (Sonia) Stolich of Sonoma, California.



After 18 years in the banking industry, Donna started a child-care center in her home. It was there that she would find great joy in teaching and nurturing young children with exciting activities and wholesome food for nearly 12 years.



In her retirement years, Donna stayed active doing private care for families with young children or the elderly. She also found great pleasure in planning activities and spending summer vacations with her four grandchildren Katie (Curt Odle) Zollo, Brice Zollo, Grant Zollo, and Marcos Stomach.



Donna spent many hours carefully tending her yard. It was ablaze with color from the various plants and flowers she nurtured. There was also a flurry of activity as the birds fed and bathed in her tranquil garden.



Donna is survived by her husband, children, and grandchildren, as well as three brothers, Wilfred (Millie) Douglass, Thomas (Rita) Douglass, John (Alice) Douglass, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Leah LeComte, stepfather Elmer LeComte, and her father Ralph Douglass.



Private services will be held at Valley Public Cemetery. Mehl's Colonial Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of Santa Cruz County for the care and support they provided during this difficult time. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Hospice of Santa Cruz County, Moreland Notre Dame (Watsonville), Notre Dame (Salinas), or Palma High School (Salinas).







