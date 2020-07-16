1/1
Doris Fox
Doris Fox died on July 7.

Mrs. Fox was born on Sept. 8, 1931 in Fraser, Colorado, and was a resident of Watsonville for 55 years. She loved reading books, golfing, bowling, playing the guitar and organ, music, and gardening. She also did a lot of volunteering for Little League, Pony League, Colt League and the 4-H Club.

She also helped with the Watsonville Challenger Handicap League for Robert Hallett, and worked for Cal Farm and McSherry and Hudson Insurance Companies for many years.

She loved to be with her family and friends.

Mrs. Fox was preceded in death by her husband, Charles C. Fox.

She is survived by her two children, Curtis Fox and Lori Hallett. She is also survived by her one grandson. Mrs. Fox was the "best of the best ever" both as a mother and a grandma.

A memorial service will be held in her honor on July 24 from 5-9pm at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel in Watsonville.

Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.

Donations can be made to the Cancer Society, ASPCA, and Pet & Friends in her honor.

Published in Watsonville from Jul. 16 to Jul. 31, 2020.
