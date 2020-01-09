|
|
|
Dorothy Louise Silva passed away peacefully in her home after a three-year battle with cancer while being comforted by her husband, Vernon Silva, and surrounded by her family on the evening of January 5th, 2020.
Louise is survived by her mother, Lois June Ray, Aptos; husband, Vernon Silva, Watsonville; son, Nathan George, Los Angeles; daughter, Kristin George, Berkley; grandsons, Indigo Gilliam and Taha Kadirm; and brothers John Ray and Peter Ray. She was preceded in death by her father Allen Ray, and brother David Ray.
Louise was born in Nebraska on December 27, 1955. She graduated from Watsonville High in California in 1974 and went to Cabrillo College before attending West Nebraska School of Nursing for three years and graduated with a BS in Nursing.
She worked one year as a Registered Nurse at West Nebraska School of Nursing before moving back to California, where she worked three months at Watsonville Hospital before transferring to Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz, where she was a Labor and Delivery Nurse until 2017.
By nature, Louise was warm, loving, caring, and kind. She was always thoughtful of others and lived each day with a positive attitude. She enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and was a supportive parent to her children.
Many fond memories were had with her lifelong best friend, Sara Mattson. Growing up they enjoyed riding horses together.
Louise was an active member of Holy Eucharist Catholic Community and spent many hours helping various charities.
A funeral is scheduled for Thursday, January 16th, 2020 at 11am at Holy Eucharist Catholic Community, 527 Corralitos Road, Corralitos, California. A reception to follow at Holy Eucharist. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Louise's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Holy Eucharist Catholic Community.
Mehl's Colonial Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Jan. 9 to Jan. 25, 2020