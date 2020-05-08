Dorothy May Butler, 83, died on May 3. She was preceded in death by her husband Amos Butler. She is survived by her sons George, Steve, and David, (Ronda); her daughter Laura (Frank), six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Butler was born July 28, 1936 in Tulare, California. She was a resident of Watsonville, where she worked as a tax preparer, Avon lady and babysitter for many. Her love of the Lord led her to be a lifelong member of the Church of the Nazarene where she joined the church choir, served as missionary president, and was a favorite Sunday school teacher. She loved her family and was always there to help others. She was loved by the neighborhood. The kids knew where they could get the best treats and her yard sales were a weekly tradition.
She will be missed by family, friends and the entire Watsonville community.
Private family graveside services will be held this week at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be had at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.
Published in Watsonville from May 8 to May 22, 2020.