January 13, 1944 – January 26, 2020
Dwight "Nick" Howe Trowbridge III was born on January 13, 1944 in Fresno, California.
Loving, compassionate, husband, father and grandfather, he left behind his dynamic wife Cindy Kaster, his three children Tyler, Tessa and Logan Trowbridge, and his two grandsons Connor and Carter Trowbridge.
He was an unconventional free spirit with a wacky sense of humor and always ready for a big adventure. He taught himself to snow board, in-line skate, surf, and even to speak French at an age when most people wouldn't have the nerve to try.
He was an artist and created one-of-a-kind sculptures and furniture that are featured in the homes of all of his close family and friends. He was a true Renaissance man.
His illness was sudden, aggressive and took him quickly.
We are hosting a celebration of his life at the La Selva Beach Clubhouse, Saturday, February 1st at 2 p.m. Friends and family are welcome. Mehl's Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to at www.lls.org.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Jan. 30 to Feb. 15, 2020