On Friday, July 24, 2020 Earl McDonald peacefully passed away surrounded by family. He was 83.
Earl was a resident of Watsonville, California. He loved to fish and did so every chance he got. He also loved working with his hands; such as working on cars, making ceramics, building things such as his Heavy Duty trailer and wood splitter.
Earl was preceded in death by his mother, Minnie Hort; his father, Henry McDonald; his stepmother Katherine McDonald; and his brother, Frank McDonald.
Earl is survived by his beloved wife Marion McDonald and his two daughters, Marie McDonald and Katherine (Rick) Luna. He is also survived by his brother, Fred McDonald; his three grandchildren, Earl James McDonald-Luna, Annabella Luna, and Ricky Luna Jr.; as well as by his great-granddaughter Abby Luna, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will take place at Castroville Public Cemetery, 8442 Moss Landing Road, on Saturday, August 15 at 11:00AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to P.O. Box 662, Morgan Hill, CA 95038.
