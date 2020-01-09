|
It is with great sadness that the family of EddieJoe Mesa, a native of Gila, New Mexico, announces his passing on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the age of 73. He was born on September 12, 1946. The man that meant the most to us was preceded by his son Micheal Mesa, and forever remembered by Alica Mesa, Erica Hermila, Gricel Jean, Petey Espejo, Izalia Callista, Tessa Aiko, and EddieJoe.
Eddie Mesa was a Veteran. He worked for Southern Pacific from the age of 19 until he was 65. He was always ready to help anyone in any way. He was a busy bee who never liked to waste daylight. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was very laid back. He enjoyed gardening and had a love for animals. He was an avid swimmer and loved to go to the gym. He was our rock.
In loving memory of the most compassionate teddy bear ever. We love you dad. We love you grandpa.
1 Corinthians 6:11, "You have been declared righteous in the name of Jesus Christ and with the spirit of Jehovah God."
No services per his request.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Jan. 9 to Jan. 25, 2020