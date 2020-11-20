Edna Elizabeth Kellas Taylor Schalow died peacefully in her sleep in Medford, Oregon on November 4, 2020. She was 96 years old and smart as a whip.



Edna was born Edna Elizabeth Kellas in Whitetail, Montana in 1923, the second child to Gus and Eva Kellas. They moved to Hayden Lake, Idaho when Edna was around 7 years old. She spent her childhood in the Coeur d'Alene area enjoying fishing in nearby lakes, and in the winter ice-skating on the frozen pond. In her high school years she excelled in sports and academics and enjoyed playing on the basketball team. After graduating from Coeur d'Alene High School, she moved to Washington State and resided in both Seattle and Bremerton where she married Edgar Taylor who served in the Navy. Later, she moved to the Monterey Peninsula, residing in Watsonville where she worked as a waitress and spent most of her life. She raised two beautiful daughters and had 4 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Edna was a hard worker raising her family as a single mom. She was a long-time employee of the Miramar Bar and Grill and worked at other establishments in the area. Her customers loved her and would regularly state, "There is only one Edna!"



In 1977 she married her beloved husband Fred Schalow. They spent 45 years together, enjoying trips to the casinos and traveling the West Coast. Edna often cooked wonderful gourmet meals for her family and friends, and generously provided to neighbors in need. She loved to can pickles and make jam. She also would crochet afghans and give them away as well. She loved animals and could often be seen giving them treats as well. She was a classy gal and the best mom ever!



Edna was preceded in death by her spouse, Fred Schalow; her parents; and her sister, Margaret Howard. Left to cherish her memory, Edna is survived by her daughters, Georgetta Knop (George) and Terry Steele (David); four grandchildren: Jill Knop, Wendy Brubaker, Tiffany Loyd, and Heidi Croy; ten great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild. She will also be greatly missed by her brother, Paul Kellas (Gretchen); niece, Betty McGovern (Loren); and two stepchildren, Denise Alexander (Kelvin) and Michael Schalow (Julie).



