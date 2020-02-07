|
Eileen Maria Martinez died unexpectedly on Jan. 29. She was 30. Ms. Martinez enjoyed many things such as playing basketball, skateboarding and going to the beach. She loved spending time with her family and friends and was always there for them. Ms. Martinez had a big heart for everyone around her and will be dearly missed and her memory forever cherished in our hearts.
She is survived by her parents Joyce Perez and David Martinez, and her siblings Aurelia, Marissa Martinez, Vanessa and Isaiah Perez. She is also survived by her numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Visitation services will be held on Feb. 12 from 5-9 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel. A final blessing ceremony will take place on Feb. 13 at 10:30 a.m. at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, avemariamemorialchapel.com.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Feb. 7 to Feb. 21, 2020