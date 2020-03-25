|
August 28, 1940 – November 15, 2019
Elizabeth Brazil Overbey was born August 28, 1940 in Watsonville, CA the daughter of Joseph Brazil and Margaret (Williams) Brazil. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband Gordon "Gus" Overbey and her parents. She was of the Catholic faith and was a member of St. Francis de Sales in Idabel. Elizabeth enjoyed driving people to the doctor's office for Star Express. She loved tending to her garden, thrift shopping, drinking coffee in the morning and her dogs and cats. Elizabeth enjoyed volunteering at the Catholic Church events.
She is survived by her daughter; Kellee Ann Archie and husband Leonard of Garvin; Sister, Margaret Ann Cordoza of Watsonville, CA; Grandchildren, Joseph John Musante, James Gordon Musante, Jeffery Abraham Musante and Evan Archie; six great-grandchildren along with many loved family and friends.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Mar. 25 to Apr. 11, 2020