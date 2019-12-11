|
Elizabeth (Betty) Gravelle died November 21, 2019 following a short illness.
Betty was born in North Dakota and moved to Watsonville as a young woman to work as a nurse at Watsonville Community Hospital. She married John Humble in 1951, and lived and raised their family in Watsonville until 1975. Betty and John moved to Vallejo when John was transferred for work. Betty continued her nursing career at Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo. After John's death in 1986, Betty married Paul Gravelle in 1988. Betty and Paul were married for almost 25 years and traveled extensively during that time, until Paul's death in 2012. Betty lived the last 5 years in San Jose with her daughter Barbara.
Betty learned the value of hard work growing up on the family farm in North Dakota. She enjoyed her nursing career and serving others. She was involved in many service organizations in Vallejo and continued to volunteer and serve after her retirement from nursing.
Betty leaves her children Phil (Judi) Humble, and Barbara Alaniz; four grandchildren Eric Humble, Miranda Alaniz, Kyle Humble, and Hayley (Daniel) Baudet; and one great-grandson Cody Humble, her sisters Anna Johnson and Katherine Stamm, as well as her Gravelle family.
Services have been held.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Dec. 11 to Dec. 28, 2019