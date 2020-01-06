|
Ellen Mann Christie, a lifelong resident of the Pajaro Valley, passed away on December 23, 2019 after a long illness. She was 85.
Born in Watsonville in 1934, she was the fourth generation member of a pioneer Watsonville family, the daughter of Elwin and Anna Mann. She was the wife of Ivan T. Christie, a surgeon and family physician in Watsonville, who died in 1994. After graduating from Watsonville High School and Stanford University, Mrs. Christie taught history at Watsonville High School. Later in life, together with her husband, she produced award-winning Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes on her ranch in Pleasant Valley. It was her passion and the source of much pride.
Mrs. Christie leaves two children, John Christie of San Francisco, and Linda Christie of Santa Monica, along with various cousins and other family members. Her sister, Jean Macdonald, died in 2010.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Sempervirens Fund, 419 S San Antonio Rd # 211, Los Altos, CA 94022.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Jan. 6 to Jan. 20, 2020